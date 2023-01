President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will speak to the nation this evening concerning the republic.

The President address is expected to focus on the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic.

Last address to the nation by the President was on October 27, 2022 which focused on the needed fundamental changes and reforms to revive the economy.

It came ahead of the 3 days cabinet retreat.

The President address will be broadcast live on major media networks across the country at 8pm.

By Vincent Kubi