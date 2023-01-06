Jay Z Owns Properties In Ghana- Dave Chapelle

American music mogul, Jay Z is reportedly owning investments in Ghana.

This was disclosed by, comedian Dave Chapelle who is currently in Ghana for Black Star Line Festival by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa

According to him, Jay Z showed him pictures of the said properties he owns in Ghana when he contacted him about his decision to visit Ghana.

Entertainment journalist Olele Salvador who was at an event attended by Chapelle dubbed “A conversation with Chance and a special guest,” at the University of Ghana on January 5, posted the revelation in a tweet.

His post read: “Two big revelations made at the session with Dave Chapelle: 1. Multiple Grammy award-winning HipHop rapper, Jay Z has properties in Ghana, according to Dave Chapelle. Jay Z showed him pictures of the properties when he hit him up to come to Ghana together.”

Chapelle has been in Ghana since January 3. Among his activities in Ghana is taking part in Black Star Line Festival in Accra.