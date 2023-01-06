Kanye West Rumoured To Be In Ghana

Friday viral reports claim American rapper, Kanye West is in Ghana.

Part of the reason for his visit to Ghana was to make a surprise appearance at the Black Star Line Festival on Friday night.

According to DJ Ebenezer Donkoh, Ye is slated to fly to Africa and make a special appearance at Accra’s festival organized by two of his friends and fellow Chicago natives Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

“I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” the New York DJ wrote on Twitter on Thursday January 5. Kanye West has made headlines around the world in 2022.

However, he was quiet during the holiday season.

Reports about him coming to Ghana went viral on Friday.