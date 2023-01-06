DKB, OB, Lekzy Others Thrill At New Year Comedy Night

It was a fantastic night of unforgettable events at this year’s New Year Comedy Night which took place on Monday at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Comedy fans who came in their numbers had more fun than they expected.

Host Lawyer Nti kept audience engaged in between performers. It was indeed exceptional because there was never a dull moment.

MJthecomedian, Parrot Mouth, Putogo, Lekzy DeComic, and OB Amponsah took turns entertaining the audience.

Their comedy ranges from political, religious, social, economic and personal topics.

The event’s headliner did not disappoint either. As the night’s final performance, DKB ascended the stage and put the icing on the cake. DKB examined each significant moment in the year as he looked back on the year 2022.

The night’s highlight was the honoring of Legends Augustine Abbey (Idikoko) and Ricky Kofi Kekeli Adelayitar. DKB honored them because he believes that it is better to present “flowers” to his heroes while they are still living than when they are dead and gone.

Overall, it was a fantastic night and a fantastic way to kick off the 2023 comedic event calendar.