Aj’s Help The Needy Project Donates To Marcoff Children’s Home

Anita Appiah presenting the items to Madam Margaret

The AJ’S Help The Needy Project (AJHTNP), a Non-Profit Organization has donated food items and some toiletries to the Marcoff Children’s home.

The items included bags of rice, gallons of oil, drinking water, boxes of sardines, tomato paste, biscuits and cartons of soft drinks.

The rest were box of soap, packs of tissues, washing powder and an undisclosed amount of money.

The Founder of AJHTNP, Anita Opoku-Appiah, said she experienced hardship growing up therefore she knows how it feels to crave for human necessities.

“I remember how strangers extended helping hands to me growing up and I know how hard it is to be in need as a teenager,“ she said.

She advised the children at the home to be obedient and learn well to become the persons they wish to become in future and to also lend a helping hand to others in their little way to make the world a better place for all.

The founder of Aj’s Help The Needy Project expressed great joy seeing the children roofed under one shelter for the opportunity to have a better and harm-free life.

AJHTNP has come to help orphanages, widows, the less privileged and the vulnerable in society she added.

The donation exercise was made possible by its loyal donors and AJHTNP is much grateful for their continuous support every year.

The CEO of the Marcoff Children’s Home, Margaret Coffie expressed gratitude to the AJHTNP for their kind gestures and wished the NGO God’s elevation.

She also urged AJHTNP to never be discouraged no matter the situation it finds itself in.

“It might be discouraging at times doing this kind of work but in all, you have to be steadfast and do your best to achieve your goal,“ she said.