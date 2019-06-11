10 Savelugu Students Miss BECE Over Pregnancy

DGN ONLINE has gathered that about 10 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Savelugu municipality are unable to sit for this years exams due to pregnancy.

Supervisors in the various exams centres in the municipality told DGN online that they have engaged the families of the pregnant girls who are still in town to encourage them to leave their children at home and come for the exams but to no avail.

The supervisors said most of the pregnant girls have relocated to the south to engage in ‘kayaye’ business.

This was made known when the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, embarked on a tour to some examination centers in the Savelugu municipality.

The Savelugu Municipality has a total of 2,034 candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination.

A total of 1,242 boys , 792 girls , 7 centres , 45 schools are in the municipality.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu