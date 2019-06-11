Waris Misses Egypt Bus

Majeed Waris

FC Nantes attacker Majeed Waris will not be part of Kwasi Appiah men for this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Egypt later this month.

The striker, together with four players‒ Yaw Yeboah, Ebenezer Ofori, Mohammed Alhassan and Abdul Fatawu‒ failed to make the final 23-man squad for the biennial championship.

That notwithstanding, the casualties were said to have impressed at training at their Dubai base.

Felix Annan, the third choice goalkeeper, remains the only home-based player to make the squad. Below is the squad.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, France) and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko).

Defenders: John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England) Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew (Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia),

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum