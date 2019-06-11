Stonebwoy Rocks Kenya

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy staged a live musical performance on Saturday in Kenya.

This was at this year’s edition of a musical event dubbed ‘Tomorrow Leaders Festival’, held at the Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

The much anticipated music festival, organised by the Grammy award-winning Jamaican music group Morgan Heritage, brought together thousands of music fans from Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Stonebwoy treated the audience to a collection of his popular hit songs like ‘Bawasaaba’,’ Go Higher’, ‘My Name’, ‘Baafira’, ‘People Dey’, ‘Come From Far’, among others.

The festival also witnessed historic live performances from some selected African artistes such as Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Cameroon’s Stanley Enow, Ethiopia’s Rophnan, Hawaii’s J Boog, Jamaica’s Alaine and a host of others.

Morgan Heritage, which is made up of Gramps, Mojo and Peetah alongside their band, also thrilled the audience with tunes like ‘Don’t Haffi Dread’, ‘Tell Me How Come’, ‘Pay Attention’, among others.

The ‘Tomorrow Leaders Festival’ is a one of a kind music festival that was created by Morgan Heritage and has been dubbed as a movement to save a generation.

By George Clifford Owusu