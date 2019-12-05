$100k Glo Legal Fee Returned

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that an amount of $100,000 has been returned to the association by Davies & Davies Law Firm as part of money retrieved from Globacom Ghana from an arbitration settlement.

Last week, the GFA announced that Glo had paid $1 million as part of an arbitration settlement relating to the company’s abrogated Ghana Premier League contract, of which $900, 000 went to the FA and the remaining amount to the lawyer tasked by the NC to handle the settlement.

As a result, eyebrows were raised, with the lead lawyer for the case, Thaddeus Sory, also denying receipt of the amount.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the GFA confirmed that the remaining amount of $100,000, which was initially said to have gone to the law firm, has been returned and paid in full to the GFA account.

Below is the full statement from the Ghana FA.

Subsequent to our press release dated Friday, 29 November, 2019 on the above subject, the Ghana Football Association wishes to confirm that the $100,000 US being 10% of the $1m arbitration money paid to Davies & Davies Law Firm by the former Normalisation Committee of the GFA as legal fees for retrieving the money from Glo has been returned to the FA by the recipient.

The money was returned to the GFA today, Tuesday December 3, 2019 and it has since been deposited into the accounts of the FA.