Minister Confirms Meteors Unpaid Bonus

Black Meteors

Youth & Sports Minister lsaac Asiamah has confirmed that the Black Meteors are yet to receive their bonuses from this year’s African U-23 championship.

At the meet-the-press session in Accra yesterday, he said, “The national under-23 team’s bonuses from the last under-23 AFCON participation are yet to be paid because we haven’t received our last quarter financing.”

The minister added, “Once the money is paid, we will settle all that including all others we owe.”

Indications are that the team has also not been paid their qualification bonus.

The Egypt championship served as a qualification to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Ghana, by virtue of finishing fourth in Egypt, failed to qualify for the multi-sports event.

Ghana’s soccer side last participated in the Olympics in Athens in 2004.