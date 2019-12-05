GoldFields Dangle Big Cash… As 6th PGA Tourney Tees-Off

The golfers, officials and sponsors in a pose after the tee-off

The organisers of the Goldfields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Golf Championship have announced a GH¢160,000 cash prize for the top 30 golfers at the end of the four-day competition.

Addressing the media after the tee-off at the Damang Golf Course at Tarkwa yesterday, the Organising Committee Chairman of the championship, Hans De Beer, explained that the winner would walk home with a GH¢40,000 cash prize.

“We are in for a tough-test on a much improved golf course. The winner will get a GH¢ 10,000 cash prize,” De Beer told the golfers.

He expressed the hope that the golf course has the potential of preparing the golfers for international competitions.

Among the 80 golfers battling for supremacy are defending champion Kojo Barnni, who is gunning for a third consecutive title.

However, he would face a stern challenge from two-time winner Vincent Torgah and another former champion, Emos Korblah.

Ahead of the competition, Barnni said he was poised to become the first golfer to win the championship three times in a row.

“I want a win, I don’t care who is out here today and I hope I would defend my title,” a confident Barnni said.

Meanwhile, the organisers have announced that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to grace the amateur contest on Friday and Saturday when the competition ends.