Man Kills Six-Year Old Son

Sherif Akudaago, 35, on Saturday, allegedly killed his six-year-old son at Garu in the Garu District of the Upper East Region.

The unemployed man reportedly cut the throat of Hanan Akudaago, who was a primary one pupil at the Covenant Academy Primary School at Garu, at about 4:00 am.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daniel Yaro, Garu District Police Commander, confirmed the incident in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Garu on Saturday, describing it as disheartening and shocking.

“This is barbaric and inhuman so Akudaago is currently in police custody assisting in investigations,” he said.

Charles Azure, a resident of the area, who spoke to the GNA, said the incident came to him as a shock because Mr. Akudaago loved his son dearly, and no one could fathom why he would do a thing like that.

“Mr. Akudaago was always seen with his son and caring for him. Even on Friday night, he was seen with the boy buying food for him,” he said.

The mother of the boy and other family members declined to speak with the GNA reporter.

They were visibly in shock and grief over the tragedy. Meanwhile, some residents appealed to police not to hasten to attribute the cause to insanity and thus release the suspect; rather, they should thoroughly investigate the matter to rule out any spiritual connections.

They said undermining the rule of law in the investigation would endanger the lives of other citizens.

GNA