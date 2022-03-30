10,875km Of New Roads Constructed- Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government has constructed some 10,875 kilometres of new roads within the last 5 years.

According to the President, these roads are scattered across the country.

He told parliament when presenting this year’s State Of The Nation Address on Wednesday March 30, 2022 that “Mr. Speaker, it is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement. I know that the word “unprecedented” is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully.

“In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana. Some ten thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five (10,875) kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five (5) years.

“Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated. I considered it to be a most satisfying birthday present.”

He noted that his government intends to continue with the building of roads round the country to accelerate the opening up of our country.

“Mr Speaker, we have kept to our promise, and kept the lights on in spite of worldwide upheavals in the energy sector, and in spite of the huge legacy debts we inherited. We have almost completed the process of restructuring these debts to reduce their crippling effect on our public expenditure.”

By Vincent Kubi