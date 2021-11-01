117 Get Fish Ponds From Bui Power Authority

Bui Boss, Kofi Dzamesi and his team inspecting one of the fish ponds

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) last Friday handed over 39 fish ponds to groups of 117 beneficiaries through the company’s Project Affected Persons (PAPs).

The beneficiaries had opted for Fish Raising Module under Bui Power’s Livelihood Enhancement Project II (LEP 2) initiative.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Bui Resettlement Township B consisting of Bui, Dokokyina and Bator Akanyakrom, all in the Bono Region and the initiative has been designed such that three people are entitled to a pond stocked with each group’s preferred fish species which was either 1,000 catfish fingerlings or 500 tilapia fingerlings.

This initiative formed part of efforts to restore and further improve the livelihoods of the persons affected following the construction of the Bui Hydroelectric Project.

The Board Chairman of BPA, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh (MP, Sunyani East), said he was impressed with the livelihood enhancement modules initiated by the company to help those affected by the project, and reiterated that it would give them a sustainable livelihood.

He added that the BPA would be doing more to help the people whose communities were affected by the projects and had to be resettled.

The Chief Executive Officer of BPA, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, acknowledged the invaluable sacrifice the Resettlement Communities made to pave way for the Bui Generating Station, which is producing electricity to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

He charged the beneficiaries of the raised fish ponds to follow the initiative to improve on their livelihoods, which he said is part of government’s agenda of job creation.

Mr. Dzamesi also lauded the automated mechanisation of the operation of the module, saying that it presents a modernised way of engaging with an age-old craft of fishing.

The authority has also constructed 30 more fish ponds to cater for PAPs with a similar LEP interest at Resettlement Township A in the Savannah Region.

Modules under the LEP II for the Resettlement Communities were instituted to supplement the existing professions of the beneficiaries to afford them the chance to make extra income and become self -sufficient.

Apart from the Fish Raising Module – Artisans, Service Providers and Pottery have also been equipped under the LEP II to start businesses.

In addition, Event Management, Tractor Mechanisation, Fishing & Fish Mongering modules have also been instituted for all those interested in engaging in such businesses to enhance their livelihoods.

The colourful handing over ceremony was facilitated by Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah – MP Dormaa East who is also a board member of BPA and some staff of the authority.