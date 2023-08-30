12 Arrested, Police Vehicle Set Ablaze At Hohoe

Chaos erupted in Gordenu near Hohoe in the Volta Region after a Police patrol vehicle collided with a motorbike rider which resulted in the destruction of the vehicle and the deaths of two individuals.

According to sources, some members of the community were incensed by the incident and set the Police patrol vehicle ablaze.

The authorities responded quickly to the violence and have arrested 12 individuals who are suspected to have been involved in the incident.

During the course of the arrests, a Bruni pistol was seized.

The Police have initiated an investigation into the violent occurrence, and are working to determine the reasons behind the deaths of the individuals.

At present, the motorbike rider who sustained injuries during the incident is receiving medical attention.

In the light of the incident, security measures have been heightened across Hohoe and the surrounding areas, to ensure that peace and order is maintained.

The police have moved to remind the public of the need to adhere to the laws and regulations governing road usage whilst appealing to citizens to remain calm to allow for investigations to proceed.

By Vincent Kubi