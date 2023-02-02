12 Deadly Carjacking Syndicate Busted…Guns, Cars, Cash Retrieved

Police have arrested 12 members of a high-level organised crime syndicate specialized in carjacking and murder across the country.

They were arrested through police sustained intelligence led operation.

The suspects were said to be involved in series of car stealing, robbery and murder across three regions of the country.

A statement issued by the police sighted by DGN Online indicates that the seven months long surveillance operation carried out between July 2022 to January 2023 led to the arrest of the suspects in Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti Regions.

Names of the suspects were mentioned as Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Baffour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrews Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong and Charles Lotherford.

They were said to specialise in attacking their victims at gunpoint, seized their cars and in turn sell to others.

The statement disclosed that police investigation revealed that suspects Jeffrey Dwomoh shot and killed one of his victims during one their carjacking operations at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben.

This operation, according to the police led to the retrieval of 10 vehicles believed to have been snatched from their victims.

In addition, police also discovered two foreign pistols, a revolver with 38 rounds of special ammunitions and a Rugger foreign pistol with 11 rounds 9mm ammunitions together with cash of GHC10,010.

All the suspects, police said are in custody assisting with investigation.

Police also said they are on the heels of one of the suspects who facilitate double vehicle documentations for the syndicate.

According to police, they have managed to establish contact with some of the victims who are also assisting in investigations.

