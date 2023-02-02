H4P To Host C.H.I.L Awards Soon

Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman

The H4P (Here For Perfection), a non-government organisation (NGO), is set to host its awards ceremony dubbed ‘The Christina Hackman Impact Leadership (C.H.I.L)’ awards soon.

The H4P said the awards scheme was instituted to honour and acknowledge the people who contribute significantly towards the development of the disability community and national development.

It is also aimed at inspiring and motivating others, especially persons with disability, to contribute their abilities to better the society, in spite of their disability.

The C.H.I.L Awards is named after the late mother of the Chief Executive Officer of the H4P organisation, Mrs. Christina Anasiwa Hackman, for her meritorious and impactful service to humanity, especially persons with disability.

Apart from the awards scheme, H4P has instituted a number of projects to promote the fundamental human rights and privileges of persons with disability, thereby bringing dignity to disability.

Some of its projects include the ‘Helping Hand TV Show’ which is telecast on GTV and DSTV channel 278 on Saturdays at 18:00 GMT, and on social media platforms as a way of creating an educative and reliable media advocacy platform on television and social media.

Whereas the ‘Helping Hand Community Project’ seeks to offer needed support to identified special education schools, families with persons with disability, disability organisations, and individuals with a disability.

The H4P organisation also organises a concert dubbed ‘Ability Praise Concert’ to encourage and promote the abilities of persons with disability in the area of arts and entertainment.

The maiden edition of the Ability Praise Concert, which took place in February 2022, showcased the abilities of persons with disability who are skilled in singing, poetry recital, and dancing.

The second edition of the Ability Praise Concert is scheduled on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Fire City Chapel, Teshie-Camp 2, Accra.

The event will also feature persons with disability who are skilled in playing musical instruments, singing, poetry recital, and dancing.

By George Clifford Owusu