12 Doctors Refuse Posting To North East Region

Dr. Abdulai Abukari with stakeholders at the 2021 Annual Health Sector Performance Review

The North East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Abdulai Abukari, has indicated that out of 12 medical doctors posted to the North East region last year, none reported.

“It is sad to note that out of 12 Medical Doctors posted to the region last year, none reported. I am however happy to report that the region had two more Pharmacist who accepted postings to the region and currently we can boast of 4 Pharmacist as compared to 2 in 2020.”

The North East Regional Health Director expressed worry that the region continuous to be unattractive to critical health staff such as medical doctors and pharmacists.

He, however, disclosed that the total number of medical doctors in the region is 16.

“It is important to note that out of the 16 medical doctors, 2 doctors are on full time and 3 on sandwich study leave. The region therefore currently has 12 medical doctors at post rendering clinical services and taking care of a population of 658,946.”

Dr. Abukari hinted that the doctor to patient population ratio in the region is 1 doctor to 41,184 compared with the national target of 1 Doctor to 7,500.

“ This means the North East Region still requires a total of 72 additional medical doctors. The good news is that we have achieved our Nurse to Population Ratio which currently stands at 1 Nurse to 426 as against the National Target of 1 Nurse to 450. However, the right mix and equitable distribution is still a challenge we are trying to address.”

He appealed to stakeholders and the public to support them by limiting their interference in the postings of health staff.

The North East Regional Director of Health Services,made this known during the 2021 Annual Health Sector Performance Review Meeting at Nalerigu in the North East region.

He made a passionate appeal to medical doctors and other critical staff who are natives of the North East Region to accept postings to the region as part of their social responsibilities to their mother region.

The North East Regional Minister, Zakaria Yidana, assured the region of the total support of the government in addressing the health needs of our people.

“Our region would continue to receive its fair share of the national cake when it comes to health,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu