Rihanna Rocks Dior Paris Fashion Week With Baby Bump Fashion

Female celebrities will usually give birth before sharing images of their baby bumps with the world but music icon Rihanna is busy breaking that rule.

The Umbrella hitmaker has no time to hide her pregnancy as she is making a splash with it.

The latest photos of pregnant Rihanna captured her wearing her raciest maternity look to date as she attended the Dior Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

She put her Savage X Fenty lingerie line to one side as she wore a black lace bra and thong underneath the mesh midi-dress and strategically used a leather trench to cover her derriere.

Adding a boost to her height with shiny knee-high pointed boots, Rihanna oozed confidence in the skin-flashing ensemble. Her outfit has since received a lot of reactions across the world.

Rihanna has been a talk of the internet and major media platforms since when she debuted her baby bump in late January to confirm she’s indeed expecting her first child with her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

She has since remained in the headlines.