Ghana Water, City of Aarhus Sign Sustainability Deal

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the City of Aarhus in Denmark have entered into an agreement to strengthen existing relationship in ensuring water sustainability.

The latest agreement between the two agencies builds on an earlier accord signed on July 17, 2019 in the area of water sustainability for the Tema Central District.

Areas of corporation under the agreement include safe and sustainable water supply, safe and sustainable wastewater treatment, integration with city planning, including improvement of recreational areas, climate adaptation and contingency plans for storm water drainage and a provisional solid waste management.

GWCL Managing Director, Ing Dr. Clifford Braimah who signed on behalf of the GWCL said the first phase of the collaboration has been productive, hence the decision to extend it.

He noted that within the first phase, a draft of data model and hydraulic model were developed, the boundary valves were validated, and the measurements of flow and pressure within the District were conducted after meeting with the District and introducing the Project.

“We are here to continue the process because we have all seen how good the co-operation is and I am sure with the visit they can appreciate the challenges that confront GWCL and despite these challenges we are able to deliver water to our people,” he said.

Managing Director of the City of Aarhus, Henrik Seiding, who signed on behalf of his City, expressed satisfaction at the project implementation so far.

“It has been a pleasure to see how we are working closely. Involvement of the private sector and academia is crucial in order to find good and sustainable solutions,” he stated.

The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring, said, “Fortunately the city of Aarhus is here with their good people to inspire and to assist. It is our desire for the Ghana Water Company Limited to replicate the learnings from this project in other regions across the country.”

Prior to the signing of the agreement, the Danish delegation inspected some projects started from the previous collaboration in the Tema metropolis.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri