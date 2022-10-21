12 Gambaga Land Guards Granted Bail

The Tamale Circuit Court presided by Alexander Oworae, has granted bail to the twelve suspected land guards who were arrested at Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East region.

Eleven suspects were granted bail with sureties each in the sum of Ghc10, 000.

The private developer, Tanko Fatau was also granted bail in the sum of Ghc20,000.

The case has been adjourned to October 26, 2022.

The suspects were charged with possession of arms and ammunition without authority and three charges relating to engaging in the prohibition of land guard activities under the Vigilantism Act.

The court, however, declined jurisdiction on the two counts and granted them bail on the three counts.

The suspects will be put before a different court on the other two charges of possession of arms and ammunition without authority.

The twelve suspects were arrested when they clashed with residents leading to the shooting of two persons in the process.

The police retrieved about 1,000 pieces of live ammunition, 2 pump action guns, 2 Ak47 rifles, 1 foreign pistol, and machetes among others.

A private developer, Tanko Fatau is said to have encroached on land belonging to the East mamprusi assembly which resulted in the demolition of some parts of the building last year.

The developer was, therefore, cautioned about the encroachment but he failed to comply last year and brought the suspected land guards to protect workers whiles the building was ongoing which resulted in the latest clash with the residents.

