Exopa Wins Best Modeling School At 2022 Models Awards

The 2022 edition of the Ghana Models Awards, was successfully held at Airport View Hotel in Accra on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The award celebrated several models and other stakeholders, who have worked hard to the progress of the modelling industry in Ghana.

In a statement, organizers Jerry Wonder, highlighted some significant changes to the event this year.

“First of all, we have separated the child models from the adults. And so, the children now have their awards which are organized separately,” he noted.

Also, in the adult edition, we have separated editorial modelling from commercial modelling to give room for more models in editorial modelling to emerge,” he added.

“We also had our first overall winner from overseas. All these have strengthened the overall vision of the Ghana Models Awards and so, this year’s edition is what I call the ‘catapult edition’, as it is propelling the event to greater heights”, he explained.

The Overall Female Model of the Year went to Aisha Napari while the Overall Male Model of the Year was won by New York-based Ghanaian model Joseph T. Aggrey. The overall ‘Model Agency of the Year was ‘Godzy Modelling Agency’ with ‘Iconz Models’ winning the ‘Most Promising Model Agency of the Year.

Modelling Show/Event of the Year went to Top Model Ghana while Kelvin Moses Quay took home the Agent/Talent Scout of the Year award. Richard K. Agbemezah, Efya Harmless, Makaa Evelyn Bladu and Kenny Jim Parku won Catwalk Trainer/Choreographer of the Year, Video Vixen of the Year, Discovery of the year and Underwear Model of the Year (Male) awards respectively.

Harriet Alubankudi was adjudged the Plus Size Model of the Year just like Efya Harmless who took home the Bikini/ Lingerie Model of the Year award.

Makeup Artist/House of the Year went to Loretta Agyemang while Modelling School of the Year also went to Exopa Modelling School among other awards.