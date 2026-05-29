12 Perish In Nkenkensu Highway Crash

The mangled trailer truck

At least 12 persons have lost their lives while two others are battling for survival following a fatal road accident at Nkenkensu in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred on May 26, when a commercial mini-bus travelling from Kumasi to Techiman collided head-on with a trailer truck heading towards Kumasi.

Eyewitnesses told DAILY GUIDE that the driver of the commercial vehicle attempted to overtake another vehicle but veered into the lane of the oncoming trailer, resulting in the crash.

The impact reportedly killed several passengers on the spot.

Medical personnel at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital confirmed that 12 victims were pronounced dead on arrival, while two others are currently in critical condition receiving treatment.

An eyewitness, Eric, said the accident occurred around 2:00 p.m., but emergency response efforts were delayed.

According to him, it took more than an hour before an ambulance arrived at the scene to transport the injured victims to the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital morgue for identification and preservation.

Police officers later removed the damaged vehicles from the road to ease traffic congestion and have commenced investigations into the cause of the accident.

The incident has once again raised concerns about reckless overtaking and road safety on major highways across the country.

FROM David Afum, Nkenkansu