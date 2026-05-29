Assembly Member, 14 Grabbed Over Besease Palace Vandalism

Flashback! Serwaa Alice in an ambulance

The Ashanti Regional Police Command have arrested 15 persons including the assembly member for the area in connection with the vandalism of the Besease Palace during the final funeral rites of the late Queenmother of Hiawu Besease, Nana Abena Moku.

The suspects were arrested nearly two and a half months after chaos broke out in the community during the funeral held on March 12, 2026.

Reports indicate that some irate youth caused confusion during the burial ceremony, compelling the police to intervene to restore calm.

However, tensions escalated the following day when some residents allegedly stormed the Besease Palace and vandalised parts of its properties.

The violence reportedly led to the destruction of a police vehicle and an ambulance.

The case, which was initially handled by the Abuakwa Police, was later transferred to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for further investigations.

The police have indicated that 15 suspects currently in custody are assisting with investigations and would be processed before court.

Among those arrested are the Assembly Member for Hiawu Electoral Area, Osei Tutu, Unit Committee Chairman for the Hiawu Besease Electoral Area, Emmanuel Asante, and some unit committee members, and other residents.

Shooting Incident

The latest arrests come after a separate shooting incident during the funeral left a 19-year-old pregnant woman and a schoolgirl injured by stray bullets.

Eyewitnesses alleged that a suspect was firing sporadically into the air during the ceremony when the stray bullets hit the victims.

The pregnant victim, identified as Serwaa Alice, was initially rushed to a nearby CHPS compound before being referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital performed surgery on her and removed the unborn baby, which reportedly died as a result of the gunshot injury.

The schoolgirl who was also hit by a stray bullet has reportedly been treated and discharged.

Residents are appealing to the authorities to ensure that all persons involved in the violence, vandalism and shooting incidents are brought to justice.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi