12 Persons Crushed To Death On Elmina– Komenda Road

Twelve persons have been killed in an accident at Eduagyei on the Elmina -Komenda junction road in the Central Region.

According to the police, the 12 people died when a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number WR 1347- 17, collided head-on with a DAF truck with registration number GM 2570-12.

The dead include 5 females and 7 males.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

One person was injured in the accident after the DAF trailer that was fully loaded with bags of cement heading towards Takoradi whereas the Toyota Hiace bus was heading to Kumasi from Takoradi.

The trailer, it is alleged, overtook a vehicle ahead of it in a poor visibility area due to smoke from a burning bush and as a result, ran into the Toyota Hiace bus.

The Ghana National Fire Service reports that they received the distress call at 3:30 pm from a Police officer and their rescue team was quickly dispatched to the scene from the Elmina Fire Station.

The Fire Service team extricated the victims to search for survivors.

One person was only found alive.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the driver of the DAF Truck are yet to be known.

