Police Arrest Accident Driver

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested Paul Kwah, the driver in charge of an articulated truck that was involved in a fatal motor accident on 3rd August 2022, at Eduagyei Village on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.

According to a report by the Police,

preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect driver, Paul Kwah, was driving a Daf Flat Body Articulated Truck No. GM 2670-12, loaded with 850 bags of cement from Takoradi to Accra.

On reaching Eduagyei village, he carelessly overtook some vehicles and collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Hiace mini bus No. WR 1347-17.

The driver and 11 passengers on board the Toyota Hiace vehicle have all been confirmed dead by a medical officer at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. One female passenger who survived the accident is responding to treatment at the same Hospital.

The Police said they are working with the families of the deceased to assist in identifying the victims of the accident.

“While we commiserate with the affected families, we continue to entreat all road users to be disciplined, responsible, and demonstrate a sense of humanity and adhere to road regulations to avoid such preventable accidents” the statement added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe