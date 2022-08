LPG Marketing Companies Call Off Strike

Members of the LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana have called off their strike.

This follows Cabinet’s decision to lift the ban on the construction of new LPG stations across the country.

The association had embarked on a nationwide strike over the issue, as they argued that it has for the past five years cost its members over $10 million.

However, a statement released by the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana on Thursday August 4, asked all LPG operators to resume operations.

“We, the LGP Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, welcome government’s decision to lift the ban on the construction of LPG retail outlets across the country. We are by this statement calling off the industrial action commenced on Monday, August 1, 2022, with immediate effect”, parts of the statement read.

The LPG marketing companies temporally closed down their stations in solidarity with a strike by the Ghana National Tanker Drivers Association in protest of treatment by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited and the National Petroleum Authority.

They also expressed concerns with the seals and tracking devices that check the integrity of the fuel in the transportation process and the continuous ban on LPG Stations under construction since 2017.

By Vincent Kubi