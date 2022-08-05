Kwabena Agyapong Joins NPP Presidential Race

Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared his intention

to contest the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

According to him, his decision to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general elections is out of his commitment to humanity and political ideals of the ruling party.

Disclosing his intention on the Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday, Kwabena Agyapong said “Today, I want to make it clear. As soon as the party allows for nominations to be filed for the flagbearer of the party, I will file.”

He believes his long and dedicated service to the NPP will deepen his chance of leading the party in the next elections against other contestants.

“The party has rules and regulations, and we don’t need to jump the gun and when the time comes, you will know the warmth of the youth because my message resonates with them. They see, in me, the hope of our political tradition because I have worked under all the leadership of this party.”

According to him, “I feel the pulse of the people of this country and has empathy because of what I have been through.

“I have seen the daily trajectory of the Ghanaian people and I think that there is an opportunity to change that narrative”, Kwabena Agyapong further emphasized.

Kwabena Agyapong who once contested in the NPP presidential race was suspended in 2015 together with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, for misconduct.

However, the party lifted their six years suspension later after a marathon National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The lifting of the suspension restored him as a member of the party’s NEC, and the National Council according to the party’s constitution.

Kwabena Agyapong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”

Kwabena Agyapong albeit his suspension, he joined campaign of President Akufo-Addo’s to be maintain ahead of the 2020 polls.

He was optimistic of bringing his rich experience to bear to break the eight for the party in order creat the enabling environment to galvanize the needed support.

By Vincent Kubi