12 Polyclinics For 4 Regions

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

GOVERNMENT is seeking Parliamentary approval for a loan of €79.3 million to embark on an aggressive expansion of health infrastructure across the country with 12 polyclinics to be constructed in four regions.

The 12 polyclinics will be constructed in selected communities in the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Ahafo Regions, and it is made up of eleven 40-bed hospitals and one 30-bed hospital, all of which are to be equipped with relevant modern health equipment.

There will be provision of ancillary health infrastructure, including administration block, laboratories, pharmacy, imaging facilities and staff accommodation.

Five of the polyclinics will be constructed in the Eastern Region, whilst the Ashanti Region will have four to be constructed at Suame in Suame Municipality, Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District, Sabronum in the Ahafo-Ano South East District, Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie West District and Twedie in the Atwima Kwanwoma.

In the Eastern Region, they will be sited at Jumapo in the New Juaben Municipality, Kwabeng in the Atiwa District, Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District, Adukrom in the Akuapim North District, and Achiase in the Achiase District.

The Ahafo Region will have its own constructed at Asunafo North, while that of Greater-Accra will be sited at Kpone Katamanso.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem-Achiase, Robert Kwasi Amoah praised President Akufo-Addo for his vision and commitment to the healthcare need of his constituency by bringing such a facility to Achiase.

“This has been our dream over the years and finally it is here. On 13th June, 2019 I filed a question on this and the Minister of Health came to tell the House that this facility would be provided early this year, and truly it is here,” he stated.

Mr Amoah said he was grateful that the construction was starting at the time he is the MP for the area, indicating that the facility is coming at the right time since the constituency houses the only jungle warfare in West Africa.

According to him, many of his constituents travel several kilometres to access health care and that the construction of the polyclinic will bring relief to the people.

The total project cost is financed by Ceska Sporitelna, A.S and Erste Group Bank AG with export credit guarantee from the EGAP of Czech Republic.

The financing package provides a 100 percent financial solution.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House