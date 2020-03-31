Only Two People Have Fully Recovered From COVID-19 -GHS

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

The Ghana Health Service official dashboard for reporting on the country’s COVID-19 cases, insists that only two people have recovered and discharged following their confirmed laboratory results.

It said two others were awaiting laboratory results to inform decision on their discharge.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu had indicated that some 31 Covid-19 patients have been treated and discharged.

The 31 persons who are part of the 151 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ghana are to receive home management until final clean bill of health is given to them.

The Minister said they will be kept in isolation and monitored for about four weeks.

After the isolation, more tests are expected to be conducted before they are declared to have fully recovered.

Ghana has recorded five deaths due coronavirus.

The GHS further showed that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana as at March 31, 2020, stood at 161 with five deaths.

It explained that all five had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to the COVID-19 infection.

The GHS official platform had showed that as at March 30, that there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported since the last update at 11am on March 29, 2020.

It said the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research had tested 17 samples made up of three from Upper East, three from North East, and 11 from the Ashanti regions, all of which were negative.

However by yesterday, nine new cases were recorded bring the total confirmed cases to 161.

The GHS urged the media and all others to base their information on what had been officially confirmed and updated on the official platform to avoid public misinformation and creating confusion.

Over 37,000 people have died from COVID-19 globally.