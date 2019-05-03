120 Maths, Physics Teachers Undergo Re-orientation

A cross-section of teachers at the workshop

ABOUT 120 Maths and Physics teachers have undergone re-orientation on the need to make teaching of their subjects easy for students to better understand.

The teachers from across 26 senior high schools including Ghana International School, Ghana Secondary School, American International School, Achimota SHS, attended a workshop organized by the Academic City College Ghana on Friday in Accra.

The workshop held under the theme: “Breaking the Traditional Chains of Teaching Maths & Physics,” was facilitated by Dr. Raymond Nwinkom Dumeh, and Julian Bennet, lecturers of Mechanical Engineering, Academic City.

Speaking at the workshop, President of Academic City, Dr. Fred McBagonluri, appealed to Maths and Physics teachers to stop scaring their students with the manner in which they teach their subjects.

He urged that teachers must create the right climate for students to succeed in their studies.

According to him, “we can’t open the (students) head and put knowledge in it but we have to create that climate for them to succeed.”

He called for continuous encouragement from teachers towards their students.

He appealed for system thinking and emotional intelligence from teachers in the learning and teaching process.

Director of Strategy, Academic City Ghana, Sunitha Jenarius, called for a two way engagement between teachers and students.

BY Melvin Tarlue