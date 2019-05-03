4 Killed In C/R Premix Fuel Explosion

Four persons are reported dead and three others in critical condition following a premix fuel explosion at Kormantine in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region.

The four were believed to be asleep in a house when the explosion occurred on Friday.

Those in critical conditions are said to be taking treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The deceased are at the morgue of the same hospital.

According to reports, the burnt house had been stocked with barrels of premix fuel and the fishermen were drawing fuel from one of the rooms which houses the fuel for their morning fishing duties.

BY DGN Online