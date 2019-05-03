Ronaldo Pays £9.5m For World’s Most Expensive Car

Juventus ace, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly bought the world’s most expensive car, a Bugatti brand named La Voiture Noire.

The French luxury company unveiled La Voiture Noire at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

The car has been described as “a one-off super car” and the world’s most expensive at £9.5m (€11m).

The manufacturer built only one of the prototype super car as a tribute to the 110th anniversary of the founding of the company.

Quoting the Spanish sports paper Marca, Daily Mail reports that despite the rumour surrounding the ownership of the legend-on-wheels, the actual buyer was the legendary footballer.

La Voiture Noire is powered by the company’s 8.0-litre turbocharged W16 engine and can reach 260 mph, reports add.

The owner will not be able to drive the car until 2021, however, as the manufacturer still needs to finalise some small details on the prototype, reports say.

Ronaldo is known to own a fleet of luxury cars that reportedly include a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

Daily Mail notes that Bugatti has yet to confirm the report.

Source: Dailymail