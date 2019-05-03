GRA Launches Prosecution Policy Document

Emmanuel Kofi Nti – GRA Boss

THE GHANA Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched a policy document for prosecuting tax defaulters across the country.

Commissioner General of GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, during the launch of the document in Kumasi, said the GRA would strengthen its prosecution mechanism.

He said the move was in line with GRA’s quest to fulfill its mission which is to “mobilise revenue for national development in a transparent, fair, effective and efficient manner.”

“The GRA is therefore giving all income earners, potential and existing recalcitrant taxpayers the opportunity to amend their ways and become compliant,” he admonished.

The Commissioner General reiterated that the era of ‘business as usual’ at GRA was over and that the authority “is going to bite hard.”

He disclosed that seven cases related to custom fraud, tax evasion and misleading statements involving some Ghanaians and foreigners had been successfully prosecuted at Tarkwa, whilst four cases are before Accra High Court (Financial and Economic Division).

Mr. Nti intimated that it was the intention of GRA to increase the use of prosecution as one of its weapons in the fight against non-compliance, tax evasion and custom fraud.

Mr Nti said the GRA had over the past two decades sensitized the public on various topical tax issues and the need to be tax compliant to avoid infractions with the tax laws that may lead to prosecution.

