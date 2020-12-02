1,281 Special Voters Cast Ballots In North East Region

A total number of 1,281 out of 1,454 registered special voters voted in the North East Region representing 88.1% turnout.

The North East region has six constituencies namely Walewale, Yagaba/Kubori, Nalerigu/Gambaga, Bunkpurugu,Yunyoo and Chereponi.

At Walewale, out of 160 registered voters, 147 were able to cast their votes, representing 92%.

In Yagaba/Kubori, out of 116 registered voters, 107 cast their votes representing 92.2%

A total number of 392 registered at Nalerigu/Gambaga with 339 casting for vote representing 86.5%.

At Bunkpurugu, 228 voted out of the total number of 256 registered, representing 89.1%.

In Yunyoo out of 59 registered voters, 55 were able to cast their votes, representing 93.2%.

At Chereponi, 471 voters registered with 405 being able to cast their votes, representing 86.1%.

The special voting made up of journalists, personnel of the Electoral Commission, Security personnel ahead of the December 7 elections, went on smoothly in the North East region.

The North East Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Gabriel Manu, said he was satisfied with the peaceful nature of the special voting.

According to him, checks from all the centers within the North East region indicated that the Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) worked properly.

He said the Covid-19 protocols were duly observed at the various centers, adding that personnel’s at the centers ensured that voters observed social distancing, hand washing and wearing of face mask.

FROM Eric Kombat,Nalerigu