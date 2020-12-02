Wipe-Away Foundation Supports Kidney Patient With $10,000

Wipe-Away Foundation Chief Executive Officer , Mr. Mufti Borejinkpr Sohat presenting the cheque to doctors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital

The Wipe-Away Foundation led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mufti Borejinkpr Sohat, has donated an amount of $10,000 to a kidney patient , Madam Asana Issah.

Madam Issah is on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The Foundation Chief Executive Officer said the donation was meant to assist the patient to undergo transplant at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

“ it’s something we can all do for humanity and so that’s why we needed to put our hands together to support our mother , sister and support save her life.”

He indicated that the patient’s transplant will cost about $20,000 but the foundation has been able to raise $10,000 and called on philanthropist, institutions , individuals to help save the life of the kidney patient.

The Foundation CEO revealed that there was a donor on standby to donate for the patient to be saved.

Mr. Sohat however disclosed that the foundation will continue to solicit for more funds to enable Madam Asana undergo a successful kidney transplant.

Madam Issah, who was on her sickbed, thanked the Wipe-Away Foundation for their kind gesture.

She was optimistic that her life will be saved and appealed to the general public to support her to survive.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale