130 Bikes For NPP Orphan Constituencies

Nana B and some NPP Youth Wing members in the Central Region

A TOTAL of 130 brand new motorbikes have been distributed to the 106 orphan constituencies in the country.

The distribution of the motorbikes formed part of the NPP National Youth Wing’s ‘Orphan Constituencies Project’, which is geared towards helping the party to win those orphan seats during the elections this year.

In addition, the NPP National Youth Wing, led by Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately called Nana B, has also distributed 16 motorbikes to the 16 regional youth wing offices of the party in the country.

The latest region to benefit from the motorbike distribution exercise over the weekend was the Central Region. It is to help them to become mobile and campaign effectively in order to snatch the orphan parliamentary seats.

Addressing the NPP members during the motorbike distribution project in the Central Region, Nana B said the NPP Youth Wing would play a leading role to retain the party in power this year.

In this regard, he entreated the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP to position itself properly and formulate positive campaign strategies to help the ruling party to amass more votes.

“I will urge you to organise election winning programmes and commission them as campaign managers on the various campuses for election 2020,” Nana B stated.

According to Nana B, the NPP ‒ especially President Akufo-Addo ‒ has done more than enough in political office so far, therefore, he deserves a second term.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi