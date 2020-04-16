137,108 Covid-19 Deaths Worldwide

An estimated 137,108 coronavirus deaths have been recorded worldwide.

This was made known by the Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, United States.

It says as at Wednesday April 15, global death toll moved to 137,108.

Confirmed cases of the virus worldwide also increased from 1.96 million to 2.064,668 .

US remains the worst-hit country with about 644,348 cases and 28,554 deaths.

Ghana has 641 confirmed cases, with UK recording 98,476 cases and 12,868 deaths.

Spain has recorded 180,659 confirmed cases with 18,812 deaths.

Italy’s cases stand at 165, 155 and 21,645 deaths.

Germany has recorded 134,753 cases and 3,804 deaths.

In France, there are 106,206 cases and 17,167 deaths, with China cases standing at 82,341 and 3,342 deaths.

By Melvin Tarlue