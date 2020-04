The United Kingdom is to be in ‘full lockdown ‘ until a coronavirus vaccine is found.

Health Minister, Nadine Dorries , made this known on Wednesday, April 15, during a press briefing.

However, the UK’s National Health Service says experts have indicated that it will take at least 18 months to to get a vaccine ready.

Over 65,000 people have been infected in the UK and about 12,000 plus dead from the novel coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue