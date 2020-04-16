Zoomlion Disinfects Cape Coast University

Waste Management giant, Zoomlion Ghana, in collaboration with some key media groups, has disinfected the University of Cape Coast.

The disinfection exercise forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The corporate mass disinfection and fumigation exercise also aims at controlling and preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus on campuses.

Earlier, institutions such as the University of Ghana, Legon, Central University College, Koforidua Technical University, Pentecost University, University of Professional Studies and the Accra Technical University, have benefited from this initiative.

Speaking to newsmen after the disinfection exercise at the University of Cape Coast, Vector Control Coordinator for Zoomlion, Gideon Sogbey, urged the University to continue observing the protocols that will help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

” I want to tell the school authorities to take this issue of Covid -19 very critical in as much as possible they must try and observe all the protocols that entails in preventing the spread of Covid -19 as espoused by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the World Health Organisation (WHO)” Mr Sogbey said.

According to him, the exercise will continue in other public and private institutions.

“We have identified other universities and will soon visit them so far so good we have been able to disinfect about six public universities in Ghana,we have gone to University of Ghana,UPSA, Accra Technical University, Central University among others and today we are in UCC but the scope of work today involves all lecture halls, bungalows, streets and other places” the Vector Control Coordinator told newsmen.

Acting Head of Public Affairs of the University, Kwabena Antwi Konadu, indicated that the university has put in place a Rapid Response Committee that will roll out strategies and measures to keep safe the students when they return from the break.

“The university has set up a Rapid Response Commitee that will help draw strategies and measures that will help mitigate the spread of the virus on campus and this Commitee will work with university authorities”the Acting Head of Public Affairs Antwi Konadu said.

He also called on Ghanaians to rather give hope and support to front line workers in the fight against the coronavirus, adding that the University will come back fully and continue with it’s academic work.

“We must stop stigmatization and rather support front line workers and also observe the physical distance he added.

In all, a total of 48 motorized spraying machines were used in the exercise as well as one thermal fogger and two fogger mounted machines and one road sprayer.