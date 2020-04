Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Assin South, Sabina Appiah-Kubi, is reportedly passed away.

This is according to the NDC Central Regional Communications Officer, Kwesi Dawood.

Ms Appiah-Kubi, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin South under late President Mills, is said to have died after a short illness.

“Details will be communicated to all CR-NDC stakeholders in due course,” a statement issued by the party in the region says.

By Melvin Tarlue