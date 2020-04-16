AU Slams Trump For Halting Funding To WHO

The African Union (AU) has sharply condemned President Donald Trump for halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

AU Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, in a tweet, says “the US govt decision to suspend funding to @WHO is deeply regrettable.”

“Today more than ever, the world depends on WHO’s leadership to steer the global #Covid-19 pandemic response,” he added.

He wrote: “our collective responsibility to ensure WHO can fully carry out its mandate, has never been more urgent.”