Coronavirus Update: Five New Cases Increase Ghana’s Count to 641

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed five more coronavirus (Covid-19) cases bringing the country’s case count to 641 as at April,15.

One of the latest cases, according to the GHS, was recorded from Adenta Municipality and two each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities.

“With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic.

Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up, ” the GHS noted in its update of the Covid-19 outbreak response management.

Out of the 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 258 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers who were previously under mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale.

A further breakdown of the 641 positive cases include 17 patients who have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and have been discharged.

Furthermore, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting second test.

This will bring together a total of 83 cases that have recovered and will be discharged, once they also test negative for the second time.

Also, 548 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, with two being categorized as moderate to severe cases.

None of the patients is in critical state currently but, eight people have died as a result of the viral infection.

Its been 17 days since the institution of enhanced surveillance, restriction of movement and continuous public education to prevent the spread of cases of COVID-19,by the government.

During this period, a total of 50,719 persons have been tested for COVID-19, making Ghana the second highest testing country in Africa after South Africa, but highest considering its test per capita per a million population.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions have all recorded Covid-19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri