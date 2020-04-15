Gender Ministry Debunks Partisan Food Sharing Allegation

Cynthia Morrison

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has refuted claims by Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley in Accra, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, that the Government of Ghana is not distributing food to Kayayei as advertised.

While expressing disappointment at Dr. Zanetor Rawling’s attempt to create political mischief out of a humanitarian situation, the Ministry stated unequivocally that the allegations by the MP are totally fabricated and not the facts on the ground.

“Contrary to the claim that Kayayei around Tema Station and Old Fadama are not being fed, an average of 5,000 packs of cooked food are distributed to Kayayei and other vulnerable persons from that vicinity daily.

The MP’s claims are therefore false and unfounded, a release signed by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison said.

The release indicated that the Ministry distributes the relief items directly to the Kayayei despite challenges in maintaining social distance protocols.

“During the food distribution, our staff risk their health and distribute the food and relief items to ensure proper nutrition and educate them on the COVID-19 safety measures,” it added.

The ministry again discredited the claim that food when distributed is only done after inspecting pro-government political party identification cards.

“Again, the MP’s allegation that people are being asked to show party cards ostensibly by officials distributing Government food relief items is a total fabrication.

In fact, the distribution of the food items to the Kayayei and the vulnerable is being done by the officials of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in collaboration with the AMA, NADMO and the Fifth Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces.

To say officials of these state agencies and our respected military personnel are asking the poor and vulnerable groups to present party cards before food items are given to them can only be propaganda purported to undermine the efforts of the government,” it stressed.

The statement noted that although MPs like Dr. Zenator Agyeman Rawlings would want to be seen by their constituents as caring and supportive at this time, they do not need to demonize others while doing so.

“The coronavirus does not know political colour. The fight against covid-19 needs not be politicized and laced with propaganda. All sides must work together for Ghana to win,” Mrs. Morrison added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri