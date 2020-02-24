14 Aspirants File To Contest NPP Primaries

John Boadu – NPP General Secretary

The North East Region has recorded 14 aspirants filing their nominations to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in three constituencies.

The constituencies which includes Bunkpurugu, Nalerigu/Gambaga and Walewale Constituencies have at least four aspirants each contesting in the primaries.

The incumbent MP for Bunkpurugu constituency, Solomon Namliit Boar is being contested by Jabong Minnyilia, Daniel Duut Janamah and Francis Konbong Tingoti.

The incumbent MP for Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency, Hajia Alima Mahama is being contested by Mohammed Sampa, Peter Wuni and Dr. Musah Yamba Issahaku.

The incumbent MP for Walewale Constituency, Dr. Sagre Bambangi is being contested by Lariba Zuwera Abudu, Seth Pamwum Boyoyo, Yidana Zakaria, Ishaq Issahaku and Dr. Susana Alo.

In a press release signed its North East secretary, Lawyer Sule Sambian, the party admonished the aspirants to undertake their campaigns in a manner that will not divide the party ranks ahead of the 2020 elections by the deployment of foul language to undermine their opponents.

The NPP cautioned against open endorsement of aspirants by constituency officers since that conduct has calamitous electoral consequences.

“The NPP, bequeathed to us by our forebears is one with enviable democratic credentials and all party members have an abiding responsibility to safeguard and protect such credentials”. He said

On January 20, 2020, the New Patriotic Party opened nominations for interested and eligible party members to file nominations to contest in the upcoming primaries in constituencies with sitting NPP MPs.

The month-long process ended on February 20, 2020 with fourteen aspirants having gone through the nomination process, filed to contest in three constituencies of the North-East Region consisting of three women and eleven men.

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) will on April 25,2020 hold primaries to elect its parliamentary candidates to represent the party come 2020 general election.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu