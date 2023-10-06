14 Fishing Vessels Sacked From Ghana’s Waters

Moses Anim

In a shocking revelation, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim has announced that 14 fishing vessels have been expelled from Ghana’s territorial waters due to their failure to comply with the country’s fishing regulations.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission, conducted a comprehensive survey on all fishing fleets, which uncovered a distressing trend.

A significant number of trawlers operating in Ghana’s waters were found to be using unapproved gear and harvesting fish species they were not licensed to catch. This alarming behavior has led to the near depletion of the country’s fish stock and threatens the sustainability of the fishing industry.

To address this critical issue, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has taken robust measures by tightening regulations.

This includes a thorough review and strict enforcement of the Fisheries Acts, with a particular focus on Act 625.

The revised regulations are designed to address the loopholes in the existing laws and empower authorities to take swift and decisive action against violators.

Deputy Minister Moses Anim made these comments at a forum organized by the Environment for Development Ghana, in collaboration with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research and the University of Ghana.

The objective of the forum was to analyze the current fisheries policies and propose alternative strategies for the sustainable management of the fisheries sector.

The alarming expulsion of 14 fishing vessels sends a clear message that Ghana is serious about preserving its marine resources and protecting the livelihoods of those who depend on fishing.

The Ministry’s initiative to tighten regulations indicates a commitment to sustainable fishing practices and a determination to combat illegal fishing activities in the country’s waters.

The government and relevant stakeholders must now work collaboratively to ensure consistent enforcement of these new regulations and further strengthen monitoring and surveillance efforts to prevent further depletion of Ghana’s fish stock. With proper management and sustainable fishing practices, Ghana’s fisheries sector can thrive and continue to contribute to the country’s economy and food security.

By Vincent Kubi