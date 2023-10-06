Kumasi Businesswoman Killer Jailed 20 Years For Stealing

In another development, Allister John, who has been the prime suspect in the murder of a 35-year-old businesswoman in Sokoban in the Ashanti Region, has been jailed for 20 years for stealing.

Allister John was convicted on two counts of stealing GHC167,666 and a mobile phone worth GHC4,000 by the Asokwa Circuit Court. The complainant, Gloria Morrison, a businesswoman from Bantama within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti region, was a former colleague of John at a Bantama hotel.

According to the police, John fled after the complainant asked him to help adjust her phone’s settings, but he later accessed the phone and withdrew GHC167,666 from the victim’s bank account using the mobile app. During the sentencing hearing at the Asokwa Circuit Court on Friday 6th October, 2023, the court took into consideration the fact that the convict had no previous conviction.

The judge, Vida Yeboah, also took into consideration the fact that he admitted to the charges, thereby not wasting the time of the court.

Consequently, Allister John was sentenced to 20 years each on the two counts of stealing, to be served concurrently.

Allister John broke down in tears, knelt down, and pleaded with the court to reduce the sentencing, but the court noted that the ruling had already been given and, therefore, nothing could be done.

He was then taken into prison custody by the police.

As the prime suspect in the murder of the Sokoban businesswoman, he is still standing for trial.

By Vincent Kubi