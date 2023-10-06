Wanted Paddy Of Mohbad Surrenders

Primeboy

According to Nigeria’s Lagos State Police command, singer and a friend of the late Mohbad, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, widely known as Primeboy, who was declared wanted by the police earlier this week, has voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities.

The announcement was made by Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State police spokesman, in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Hundeyin provided insight into why the police had declared Primeboy wanted, stating, “Following his being declared wanted, he has immediately been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.”

The Lagos State Police Command reiterated its commitment to conducting a thorough and diligent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s tragic death.

Hundeyin emphasized, “The Command equally assures that all persons found guilty in the death of Mr. Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, will definitely be brought to justice.”

The untimely passing of Mohbad on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, under controversial circumstances, sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s music industry and his fanbase.

Amidst growing speculation and rumors surrounding his death, Primeboy was declared wanted by the police.

On September 14, an Instagram blogger, Temilola Sobola, posted a video in which Primeboy vehemently denied any involvement in his friend’s demise. Primeboy expressed deep shock over the sudden loss of Mohbad and claimed to have no knowledge of what transpired leading to his death.