Owusu Bempah Denies Calling UTV Useless

Ernest Owusu-Bempah

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphatically stated that he would never discredit any programme on Ghana’s leading private television station, United Television (UTV).

Owusu-Bempah expressed his deep connection with the station, referring to it as “family” and debunked rumours that he had labeled the station’s popular program, “United Showbiz,” as a “useless show.”

In an interview with Peacefmonline, Owusu-Bempah vehemently denied making any derogatory comments about United Showbiz.

He clarified, “I have never said anywhere that United Showbiz is a useless show. I will never say that. I have a good relationship with the station and its management, and I do respect that.”

Owusu-Bempah explained that his previous remarks were not directed at the program itself but rather expressed his dissatisfaction with certain panelists who frequently criticized the NPP during their appearances on the show.

He asserted that some of these panelists lacked a clear purpose and used the platform to launch verbal attacks against the government, thereby potentially tarnishing its image.

This development comes after the NPP raised concerns about the need for the management of UTV to reform its program, especially when discussing political issues, to ensure fairness in the submissions of panelists.

The NPP leadership contended that some of the comments made by panelists on the show were consistently critical of the government and often bordered on disdain.