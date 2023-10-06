Afia Schwarzenegger and Kennedy Agyapong

Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts Kennedy Agyapong Over Mahama Apology

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has launched a scathing attack on New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Her criticism comes in response to Agyapong’s recent apology to former President John Dramani Mahama for his previous harsh remarks.

Schwarzenegger did not mince her words as she condemned Kennedy Agyapong’s apology, asserting that it underscores his propensity for making uncouth public statements aimed at attacking individuals and state institutions, which she believes tarnishes his reputation.

Afia writes: “This is what caused the feud between myself and Hon Kennedy Agyapong 2016.

“I asked him NOT to insult the fmr President John Mahama’s mother and siblings cos they have nothing to do with governance.

“He tried to bully me with everything, forced my then management to breach our contract n keep me home instead on air.

“Today you are begging this same man forgetting that you circulated a photoshopped nudity of a woman claiming its mine, you called my late husband a criminal and my children a product of prostitution and armed robbery.

“You claim we are friends, the question did you apologise to women for the words that came out of your mouth? Have you apologised to the clergy? The farmers you called fools? Have you apologised to the Judges you disrespected? Have you apologised to Charlotte Osei?

“Have you apologised to me??

“Your dream of being a President will be haunted by no one but yourself. “

Afia Schwarzenegger’s criticism follows Kennedy Agyapong’s earlier public apology to former President John Dramani Mahama. Agyapong commended Mahama for his handling of their past interactions and described him as a “wonderful man.” He admitted that he had not been fair to Mahama in his previous harsh remarks and expressed remorse for his behavior during an interview with Bola Ray on Star Chat on Starr FM.